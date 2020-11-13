A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has continued to increase following the report of 212 more infections.

These new cases were reported from 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The government agency in charge of the control of disease outbreak – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this via its Twitter handle on Thursday night.

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest – reporting 71 fresh infections, followed by Imo and Plateau States where 26 cases were confirmed respectively.

Others are FCT – 19, Ondo – 17, Kaduna – 14, Rivers – nine, Oyo – nine, Katsina – six, and Osun – four cases.

212 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-71

Imo-26

Plateau-26

FCT-19

Ondo-17

Kaduna-14

Rivers-9

Oyo-9

Katsina-6

Osun-4

Bauchi-2

Ekiti-2-

Nasarawa-2

Ogun-2

Kano-1

Kwara-1

Taraba-1 64,728 confirmed

60,790 discharged

1,162 deaths pic.twitter.com/1evegK9VhL — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 12, 2020

Elsewhere, two cases were reported each in Bauchi, Ekiti, Nasarawa, and Ogun States, while the tri of Kano, Kwara, and Taraba States recorded an infection each.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since Nigeria reported its first infection in over eight months to 64,728 confirmed

Fifty-three more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 60,790 with the death toll still at 1,162.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below: