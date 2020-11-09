A graphic published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, displaying COVID-19 statistics in the country as of November 8, 2020.

COVID-19 cases appear to be on the rise again in Nigeria as the country’s top disease agency on Sunday announced 300 new infections, the highest daily figure in about three months.

This brings the total number of cases to 64,090, with only 3,026 active and 1,154 deaths, data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

The latest infections were recorded in six states, with Lagos (255) reporting the most number of cases.

Other regions with new infections include the FCT (27), Oyo (10), Kaduna (5), Ondo (2), and Kano (1).

Lagos State remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria with almost 22,000 cases, 15,671 cases higher than the FCT, the second hotspot region in the country.

Although the NCDC had recorded low daily infection rates since August, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and health experts have consistently warned of a possible surge in cases due to lack of adherence to COVID-19 protocols across the country.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the United Nations, led by Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, will today begin a visit to Nigeria and two other West African countries to discuss the post-COVID recovery process in the countries.