On Monday, Nigeria recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases, one of the country’s lowest daily tally in at least seven months, according to the country’s health authorities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigeria has been recording over a hundred new cases daily in the past week and has seen a fourth consecutive rise in new weekly infections.

The Monday figure brings the total infections in the country to 66,439, according to an update by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

One person died from the disease on Monday, taking the fatality to 1,168.

Of the over 66,000 cases reported thus far, more than 57, 000 have recovered.

A little over 3, 000 infections are Still active across the nation.

The 56 new cases were reported from 10 states- Kaduna (18), FCT (17), Lagos (6), Plateau (5), Kano (3), Kwara (2), Yobe (2), Ekiti (1), Niger (1), Rivers (1).

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicenter with over 22,000 infections, led in Monday’s tally with 97 new cases

Over 720,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million population have been tested so far.