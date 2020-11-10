Breaking News

Nigeria Records 94 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

By
0
nigeria-records-94-new-covid-19-cases,-four-more-deaths
Views: Visits 6
A file photo of a health worker writing on a paper. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

Ninety-four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

In a late-night tweet on Monday, the nation’s health agency disclosed that the new infections were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest number – 50, followed by the FCT and Kwara State which have 24 and nine more infections respectively.

Others are Edo – four, Kaduna – three, as well as Ondo and Plateau where two cases were each recorded.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since Nigeria reported its first infection in February to 64,184.

94 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-50

FCT-24

Kwara-9

Edo-4

Kaduna-3

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

64,184 confirmed

60,069 discharged

1,158 deaths pic.twitter.com/GRT4acYS75

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 9, 2020

Similarly, those who have lost the battle to COVID-19 in Nigeria increased by four, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,158.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries increased to 60,069 after 159 more patients were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

As of 9am on November 10, Nigeria has a total of 2,957 active COVID-19 cases, according to the NCDC.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 21,960 1,075 20,665 220
FCT 6,263 734 5,447 82
Plateau 3,678 43 3,602 33
Oyo 3,525 275 3,206 44
Rivers 2,866 93 2,714 59
Kaduna 2,706 50 2,612 44
Edo 2,677 31 2,536 110
Ogun 2,075 109 1,936 30
Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49
Kano 1,756 14 1,688 54
Ondo 1,700 76 1,585 39
Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21
Kwara 1,081 26 1,028 27
Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30
Katsina 953 0 929 24
Gombe 938 56 857 25
Osun 932 11 901 20
Abia 926 9 908 9
Borno 745 4 705 36
Bauchi 720 7 699 14
Imo 622 6 604 12
Benue 493 22 460 11
Nasarawa 483 145 325 13
Bayelsa 413 11 381 21
Ekiti 338 12 320 6
Jigawa 325 6 308 11
Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9
Anambra 282 7 256 19
Niger 281 10 259 12
Adamawa 261 4 238 19
Sokoto 165 0 148 17
Taraba 152 31 115 6
Kebbi 93 1 84 8
Cross River 87 4 74 9
Yobe 82 6 68 8
Zamfara 79 1 73 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


World Satire Day: Group holds second award ceremony for satire writing

Previous article

Why can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News