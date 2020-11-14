Three-time African champions Nigeria on Friday squandered a four-goal lead to end the tie with Sierra Leone 4-4.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerian football fans over Friday’s disappointing result in their AFCON qualifier match.

The Nigerian national side drew 4-4 draw against their Sierra Leone opponents in the tie played at the new Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Three-time African champions Nigeria inexplicably squandered a four-goal lead as Sierra Leone made a spirited fightback to tie the game 4-4.

A brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen within the half-hour mark saw Nigeria seemingly racing to an emphatic win.

However, the Super Eagles took their feet off the pedal and were punished for what Musa described as costly mistakes.

Musa has now promised the Eagles will bounce back from the disappointment, and get a favourable result in the reverse fixture in Freetown on Tuesday.

“Dear Nigerians on behalf of myself and my teammates we are really sorry for the disappointment for the game,” Musa said in a video published on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle.

“We made costly mistakes, we sincerely apologize and we promise we will fix things and get a win in Sierra Leone”. @Ahmedmusa718 pic.twitter.com/2pACK2xxvc

– 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2020

“We know we made a very big mistake in the game but there’s nothing we can do, that’s football, sometimes we win sometimes we lose. But we are going to correct our mistake in the next game Insha Allah.

“We are going there and do our best to see that we qualify for the AFCON and we know we can do it.

“On behalf of myself and my teammates we are very sorry for the game, we will make it up.”

Fortunately, the Super Eagles are still in pole position in Group L with seven points, with the Leone Stars still third on two points, ahead of the pool’s other clash between the Benin Republic and Lesotho in Cotonou on Saturday.

Whatever the result, the Eagles will maintain their place at the summit of the table. But a victory for Lesotho would drive the Leone Stars to the bottom despite Friday’s feat in Benin City.