Success they say, has many friends. This may just be the right phrase to describe the mood on Twitter, just immediately after Joe Biden, was announced winner of the USA presidential election. As expected, not a few Twitter users celebrated Joe Biden, including Nigerian celebrities.

Here is how some celebrities reacted to Joe Biden’s victory…

Yaw: Celebrity OAP and comedian, Yaw tweeted: “Election 2020: Joe Biden has won the presidency”.

Kemi Adetiba: Nigerian movie producer, Video director and television personality, tweeted: ” Oh! What a time to be alive. It gives me FAITH..Nigeria you are next up..with your beautiful self”.

Mr P: Peter Okoye, a member of the defunct musical group, Psquare, tweeted: “Best news in 2020! Joe Biden elected 46th president”.

Jude Engees Okoye: Another member of the defunct musical group, Psqaure, Jude Okoye, tweeted: “My president elect. Congrats”.

Vanguard entertainment congratulates America’s President-elect, Joe Biden on his deserving victory.

Vanguard