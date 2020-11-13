All is now set for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone national teams at the new Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Technically, the Super Eagles are 180 minutes away from sealing their place at the next continental showpiece and Gernot Rohr’s team gives room for optimism.

While the Super Eagles have six points from their first two games in these series, the Leone Stars have only gotten one point from the same number of games.

So a win this evening and another on Tuesday will seal qualification for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carnival-like atmosphere will be missing around the Eagles but with the star-studded team set to be paraded, the goals should not be missing.

Friday’s tie in Benin City will be the 14th meeting between Nigeria and Sierra Leone since the countries first clashed in 1961 in an international friendly match, which ended 4-2 in favour of the Nigerians.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

Kickoff is 5.00 p.m.

Team news

Game underway at the sam Ogbemudia stadium