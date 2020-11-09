The Presidency has asserted that Nigeria won’t relent in giving its resolute support to ensure that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wins the race to become Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The presidency through its spokesperson, Garba Shehu, stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, adding that all necessary support would be given as Mrs Okonjo-Iweala moves to make history.

The spokesman said President Buhari has been reaching out to world leaders on the matter. The presidency also assured to leave no stone unturned in supporting Mrs Okonjo-Iweala.

“President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders, at some point, Ngozi had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them, some to thank for being so strong in their support, some may be to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this,” Mr Shehu asserted.

According to the president’s special media aide, it is not yet certain if Buhari has spoken to President Donald Trump regarding Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, he, however, noted that the Buhari-led government is determined to see that she (Okonjo-Iweala) will be the first African to clinch the DG position at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

