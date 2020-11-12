The Nigerian government through its Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that there will be no relaxing of the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Christmas season.

The coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu, stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the pandemic.

Mr Aliyu said that Nigeria is currently worried with the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, hence the need to enforce the COVID-19 rules during the holiday season.

While speaking on international travels, the coordinator advised all holiday seekers to suspend their trips and stay in the country as Nigeria would ensure that every incoming passenger would undergo the travel rules in the country.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, also advised both incoming and outgoing travelers to suspend their travels if it was not necessary.

Mr Ihekweazu also said that apart from COVID-19, other cases like Ebola, yellow fever are growing in Congo DR and that is why it was important that non essential travels should be suspended.

According to some health experts, there could be a resurgence of the virus if the safety guidelines to curtail its spread are not adhered to.

(NAN)