Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Gbong Gwon Jos, Jacob Buba Gyang, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon conquer its current security, economic and political challenges, despite the prevailing situation.

Gyang revealed this at the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST)’s cultural display with the traditional ruler in his palace in Jos.

The Nation reports that the theme of the weeklong long festival is: “COVID-19 and Cultural Dynamism” with 24 states in attendance.

“Our insecurity, political and economic challenges, we shall all overcome them soon by the grace of God; but I appeal to Nigerians, don’t allow some people to lead us to destruction.

“I appeal to youths to respect themselves and bring their complaints to the fore politely; don’t let people use you to destroy your own country.

“In Plateau, we have our challenges and we are not pretending over this. I plead that we should live together as fellow country members and leave a befitting future for our children.

“Let us continue to pray for our brothers in the North Western part of the country that God will restore absolute peace there too,” he said.

The traditional ruler noted that the major cause of the nation’s problems was that Nigerians were gradually drifting from their culture and tradition.

He urged Nigerians to uphold their individual cultures and promote them, even after the festival.

“We have forgotten our culture and tradition; this is the cause of the many problems confronting us as a nation today.

“Let us reflect our cultures in all that we do,” he said, adding that the country has a lot of “of local delicacies that anyone will enjoy.”

He hailed the Plateau government and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) for hosting the festival, saying it would change every negative narrative of the state.

In his remarks, Chief Segun Runsewe, Director-General, NCAC, commended the traditional ruler for his numerous contributions to the development of the country, especially in the area of promoting culture.

He urged Nigerians to stop imitating the western culture and mode of dressing, but embrace Africa cultures to enliven them.