The Nigerian army has said that the battle against insurgency in the North-West cannot be handled by the military alone or any security agency in the zone, saying that “even in the military, there are still betrayals”.

The Army insisted that the insecurity situation in the region needed collaborative efforts between the security agencies and the general public.

This came up during an interactive session between the army and the newsmen from Katsina and Zamfara state at the Special Army Super Camp in Faskari, Katsina state.

“We are tired of all these accusations by the general public that the soldiers were there watching the armed bandits ravaging the North-West without any positive response” the Commander lamented.

“Even in the military, there are still betrayals in our midst that before anything can happen, the bandits that are our enemies must have been informed”

The general public, according to him, should continue to pray for divine intervention because the insecurity situation is getting out of hands in Nigeria, saying that the military is contending with the dastard situation in the zone.

Appealing to the general public, he said that as a matter of urgency, they must cooperate with the security agencies by giving them necessary information like how to capture the armed bandits as that would bring sanity in the zone.

The commander, however, vowed that all matters would be treated with confidentiality to safeguard the lives of the people that give this useful information to the security agencies.

“I am not speaking for myself but on behalf of the whole security agencies in the north-west zone of the country”

He, however, commended the gallant army officials that have been confronting the armed bandits without considering the risks, pointing out that some of them have even paid the supreme price.

