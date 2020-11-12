Abubakar Shekau and 85 others have been declared the most wanted Nigerian terrorist.

The Commandant, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Farouk Yahaya, on Wednesday, made the announcement. The Nigerian Army, last night, released the list of 86 persons wanted in connection with acts of terrorism.

Those on the list are alleged to be members of the Boko Haram sect: a Nigerian militant group that has declared loyalty to the Islamist militant group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Shekau who took over from Mohammed Yusuf after he was executed by the Nigerian Army in 2009 during an operation, has been the leader of the Islamic sect. Some even think he’s not a Nigerian citizen.

Those on the list include Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Bello Husba, Yan Kolo, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Imma, and Abu Dardda.

The list was released by Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, alongside Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State, at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Chabbal in Konduga local government area of state.

“Identifying the enclaves of the terrorists as they move from one location to another is useful. The counter-insurgency fight should not be left to the military alone,” Tukur Buratai, said at the inauguration of the civilian joint task force into the Operation Lafia Doyle formation in Maiduguri.

