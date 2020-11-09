The Nigerian Navy has announced the resumption of online registration for its 2020 recruitment exercise

The registration slated for two weeks will commence on 5th to 18th November 2020.

“It is to be noted that this is a continuation of the online registration which had commenced in March 2020 but was later suspended in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Navy spokesman Suleman Dahun said in a statement.

“Applicants with qualifications higher than those specified in the Guidelines should not apply.”

Dahun further stated that applicants who have already registered before the suspension should not apply again to avoid disqualification.

He said applicants are to print out copies of the completed application forms together with applicant’s Declaration and Certification by Parent/Guardian Form, Local Government Area Certification Form, Police Certification Form and Guarantor Form.

“Applicants are to come to the designated examination and recruitment centres with copies of their online completed Forms,” Dahun said. “The online registration is free of charge.”

Dahun noted that applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASCE/SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB (English and Mathematics inclusive), must be between the ages 18-22 years or 18-26 years for those with ND, NCE, Nurses and Motor Transport Department (MTD).

He said applicants must be single, Nigerian by birth and must not be less than 1.69m tall for males and 1.65m for females.

“The recruitment exercise will commence with screening of applicant’s credentials followed by an aptitude test at designated centres nationwide on a date to be announced later,” Dahun said.

Dahun also warned applicants not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise.

He warned that “Any applicant who falsifies or forges his/her documents and is discovered at any time will be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agency for prosecution.”

Interested candidates are to apply online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

