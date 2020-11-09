Aribo

By Emmanuel Okogba

While some found the back of the net more than once, some didn’t even get a look in while some others are still out with injuries. Here, Vanguard reports how Nigerian players abroad fared over the weekend in various football leagues.

SCOTLAND

JOE ARIBO (Rangers)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo grabbed a brace as his side beat Hamilton Academical 8-0 in the Scottish Premier League. The win extended his side’s run to six in a row.

LEON BALOGUN

Leon Balogun was on for the entire duration as Rangers defeated Hamilton

TURKEY

FRANCIS EZEH (Balıkesirspor)

Little know Francis Ezeh was also at the double in the second-tier of Turkish football. His side saw off Altay 3-1.

ENGLAND

JOHN OBI MIKEL (Stoke City)

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel was on for all 90 minutes as Stoke City grabbed a vital win on the road as they beat league leaders Reading 3-1.

WILLIAM TROOST EKONG (Watford)

Super Eagles defence stalwart, William Troost-Ekong opened his goal-scoring account for his Championship side, Watford as they defeated Coventry City 3-2.

SEMI AJAYI (West Brom)

Utility player, Semi Ajayi featured for Premier League new boys, West Brom as they fell to a late Harry Kane header.

KELECHI IHEANACHO

Iheanacho was an unused sub in Leicester’s 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League.

ITALY

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen scored the only goal as Napoli secured a vital away win in the Italian Serie A. Napoli sits third on the table with 14 points, three points behind table-toppers, AC Milan

SPAIN

Samuel Chukwueze (Villareal)

The fleet-footed winger didn’t get a look in as Unai Emery’s men ran out 3-1 victors on the road against Getafe in the Spanish La Liga.

NETHERLANDS

Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente)

The 24-year-old defender on loan from Benfica put in a performance that saw him included in the Eredivisie Team of the week.

BELGIUM

Jordan Attah Kadiri scored the opener for Lommel S.K.in their 3-1 win over Club Brugge U-23 in Belgium’s First Division B.

