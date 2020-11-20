The Nigerian Police Force has created a portal to report cybercrime activities in Nigeria, ChannelsTv is reporting.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba said, “The portal ensures ease of crime report by the public, caters for complaints pertaining to cybercrimes, allowing victims and complainants to report cases online, at any time and from any part of the world.”

Cases reported would be attended to by the Cybercrime unit in partnership with INTERPOL. Frank said “Complainants can now report cases of cybercrime online, at any time and from any part of the world. Cases are promptly attended to by the Cybercrime Unit of the Force domiciled with the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Force Headquarters, Abuja, and the newly created Cybercrime Unit at the INTERPOL Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos”

“The Force urges potential users of the portal to ensure that only correct and accurate information, devoid of deliberate falsehood, misrepresentation, and misinformation, are provided when filing their complaints.”

He added, “The new portal will provide updates on achievements being recorded by the Nigeria Police and will, among other things, avail the citizens knowledge of basic cyber-related issues such as emerging cybercrime trends, the modus operandi of the cyber crooks and offer tips on how citizens could make themselves less vulnerable within the cyberspace.”

The portal to report cases of cybercrime is https://incb.police.gov.ng

