Nigerian Sailor Threatens To Leak Nude Photos Of Teenager Who Refused Him Sex

A Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda has exposed a sailor trying to blackmail a teenager with pictures in her birthday suit.
According to Kakanda, the Nigerian sailor identified as Mohammed Nafiu threatened to release nude photos of the 18-year-old girl after she stopped having sex with him.
Kakanda said that Mohammed and the young lady started dating when she was underage but broke up recently, yet he still wanted to continue having sex with her.

On Sunday, November 22, Mohammed reportedly reached out to her, asking that they meet in a hotel. When she refused, he threatened to release her nude photos.

Kakanda shared the screenshots of the chats between Mohammed and the teenager on Twitter

