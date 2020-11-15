The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Fire Ball have overrun some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) makers in the North East.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Benard Onyeuko, a brigadier-general, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the troops operating under Operation Lafiya Dole have continued aggressive clearance operations to identify terrorists’ enclaves.

Mr Onyeuko said the troops on November 11 embarked on an aggressive fighting patrol to clear Boko Haram elements in their hideout in Ladantar Village in Borno following a credible intelligence.

He said the troops subsequently engaged the terrorists with an overwhelming firepower forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

He said the troops also gave hot pursuit and inflicted heavy casualties on the fleeing terrorists, killing two and captured one of their IEDs expert.

According to him, equipment captured includes one box of service tools and one gas cylinder suspected to be for making IED.

Mr Onyeuko disclosed that troops of Army Super Camp 19 Bitta successfully repelled the Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the heavily fortified camp.

He said that the troops forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray due to superior firepower.

He added that the troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison deployed in Gwoza on November 8 observed terrorists advancing to their location in four gun trucks and unconfirmed number of foot soldiers.

According to him, the gallant troops engaged the marauding criminals with heavy firepower neutralising one suicide bomber while others fled in confusion.

Troops of 192 Battalion deployed in Gwoza also foiled an attempted attack on their location the same day.

“After the brief encounter, the criminals escaped with gunshot wounds as traces of blood of dragged casualties were seen during exploitation.

“However, the valiant troops captured the following; one AK 47 Rifle, one AK 47 Rifle Cover, four rounds of Light Machine Gun, 15 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm and one AK 47 Rifle magazine

“Others include: two Rocket Propelled Grenade bombs and 66 rounds of PKT, two rounds of Brownie Machine Gun, 7.62mm links and one Dane Gun.

“The troops of Operation Fire Ball are hereby commended for their resilience, gallantry and professionalism exhibited since the beginning of the Operation.

“They are equally encouraged not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded so far.

“The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in this zone,” he said.

(NAN)