Ladi Bala of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Saturday edged past three other contestants to emerge the president of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ)

The election, which took place in Minna, the capital of Niger State, was keenly contested with Mrs Bala polling 439 votes to beat Aishat Ibrahim who had 251 votes, while Chindaba Danjuma and Ruth Abubakar polled 85 and 48 votes each, respectively.

A joyful Mrs Bala thanked God Almighty for the victory while calling on all members to ”mend fences and close gaps” now that the elections were over

Other elected members of the executive include Deputy Vice President Lilian Ogbano, Secretary Helen Udofia, Assistant Secretary Yinka Bode-Are, Treasurer Fatima Rasheed, Internal Auditor Dorothy Abellaga and Financial Secretary Adeola Adekunle.

NAN also reports that Omobola Akingbehin, an assistant editor-in-chief with the News Agency of Nigeria, also emerged as the Vice President ‘B’ Zone of NAWOJ.

(NAN)