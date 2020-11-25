By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy has for the second time in a row, bagged a Grammy Award nomination. In the nomination list for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards released yesterday, the self-acclaimed African giant got a nomination with his new album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

The 29-year-old singer was nominated in the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category alongside Antibalas (Fu Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

Recall that his previous album, African Giant, was also nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards for ‘Best World Music Album’, which he lost to Angélique Kidjo.

Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ album is his fifth studio album. The 15-track album was released in August.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will hold on January 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Few weeks ago, the Recording Academy announced the category formerly known as ‘Best World Music Album’ would be known as ‘Best Global Music Album.’

Expectedly, Nigerians particularly fans of the singer have taken to social media to share their excitement. Here are a few reactions as seen on twitter;

@omojuwa wrote “Burna Boy gained another #Grammys nomination as #TwiceAsTall got nominated for “Best Global Music Album”. The only Afrobeats album/artist to be nominated. Burna is favourite to win this. Thrice As Tall if not!”

@chemicalbrodar wrote “Burna Boy has been the most consistent Nigerian artist in the past 5 years ngl. He has the most range and his music has the best replay value. I don’t think I’ve seen anybody release three 10/10 albums in 3 years man”

@baddestcash_ wrote “Burna Boy achievement show is the African Giant, 2 Grammy nominations back to back This is also a big win for Burna boy it clearly shows that his really one of the best in Nigeria not just Nigeria but Africa #TwiceAsTall. Don’t forget Wizkid also got a nomination”

@Shawnifee wrote “Burna Boy now has another Grammy nomination. Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall! Our African Giant is bringing the Grammy home this time around!”

@DrTONYAGBATOR wrote “Burna Boy ‘s #TwiceAsTall nominated for the Best Global Music Album…. Grammy separating boys from men. Burna Boy is not your mate”

@EdmundOris wrote “Burna boy is anything he thinks he is. We can criticize and question his attitude all we want, and rightly so cause 😂😂😂. But what we can’t deny is that; He makes high quality music. Back to back Grammy nominations IS NOT EASY!! Massive win for him and for Nigerian Music 🦍”

@ayolex_official wrote “Twice as Tall has been nominated for the Best Global Music Album at the Grammys. Burna Boy is the biggest artist in Africa. African Giant indeed! Odogwu!”

