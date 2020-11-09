Nigerians and some other people of African and Caribbean descent, who settled lawfully in the United Kingdom before 1988, but without proper documents to show their legal status, can now enjoy the right to live and work in Britain.

The UK Home Office has launched a campaign in this regard named the Windrush Compensation Scheme as well as appointed 41 Windrush Community Ambassadors, including Babatunde Paul Soile, a Nigerian British citizen and clergyman.

In a statement issued to the Nigerian media, Soile who is also a health and safety specialist, Superior Evangelist and Secretary, Council of African and Carribean Churches, United Kingdom, explained the rationale behind the Windrush scheme.

He said: “The UK Home Office has reasons to believe that some people of African and Caribbean descent who came into the UK before the end of 1988 may have found it hard to demonstrate their right to work and access services in the UK. They may have lost out on jobs, housing and



healthcare.

“This is the ‘Windrush issue’ and the UK government seriously seeks to increase the number of people applying for the compensation available and the support to confirm their legal status. This is why I am putting this cheerful news out there in Nigeria” Soile said.

The UK government has set up a Windrush Help Team to help eligible people get the documents they need to demonstrate their right to live and work in the UK. The team can also help people claim compensation.

Explaining further, Soile said, “This means that if any Nigerian got into the UK before the end of 1988 and you have since then struggled to confirm your legal status in the UK and suffered losses because you couldn’t confirm your legal status, the Windrush Help Team can help you confirm your legal status and claim compensation you’re entitled to. We also assure everyone that your information won’t be passed on to Immigration Enforcement” Soile said.

Soile is the Windrush Community Ambassador for Thamesmead, Woolwich and Plumstead in Southeast London. He is raising awareness of the support available to Nigerians, Ghanaians and others within and outside the UK.

