Justina Asishana, Minna

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has cautioned policemen on how they carry out their duty saying that society has become more conscious of their rights and how they want to be policed.

The IGP stated this during the passing out parade (POP) of the first catch of the Special Constabulary at the Police Training School in Minna, Niger State.

The IGP, who was represented by the AIG Zone 7, AIG Hosiah Kama, charged the newly recruited Special Constables not to abuse the position they are given or use it as an opportunity to abuse the rights of others.

“You are, therefore, charged as you pass out and will be deployed accordingly to work with respective police divisions, to be professional in the discharge of your duties; always respect human rights and be courteous to the members of the public.

“Remember, you are from this state and you are known by members of the community, strive, therefore to be good ambassadors of your respective families and do not be the reason why your families should be viewed with contempt and disdain”, he admonished.

The IGP explained that the Police are adopting community policing to bridge the gap between the police and the policed adding that it would further address and solve the issues of criminality in the country.

“Community policing is a global policing model which is problem-solving based by emphasizing the impressiveness of partnering with the community in addressing the causes of crime and reducing fears of insecurity in the society.

“Community Policing is a policing strategy which advocates and inclines towards crime prevention and control, then reactive policing measures widen the gap between the police and the policed.”

Adamu implored the communities to cooperate with the newly recruited Special Constables, adding that the inky way to solve crimes and criminal incidents in the community is for everyone to work and cooperate with each other.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who applauded the Inspector-General of Police for the recruitment of the Special Constables who would be used for community policing, said the communities in Niger State, who are bedeviled with insecurity, can be at ease.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, said this development would bring security to the areas experiencing insecurity in the state, adding that community policing will keep the community more secured.

“Having experienced a lot of issues in banditry and communal clashes in our communities, we believe that the only way our communities can be secured is to have community policing.

“We believe that with these Special Constables, our communities will be greatly secured than ever before. Having them will make the people in the community sleep with their two eyes closed. Now that they are here, I believe that our communities will be normalised now.”

The Commandant of the Police Training school, Minna, ACP. Aloko Amodu, said the first batch of 463 persons drawn from 10 local government areas of Niger State is passing out, adding that the other recruits from the 15 local government areas of the state would start their training soon.

He said that the Special Constables had undergone training for five weeks and would be deployed back to their various communities for their primary assignment as Community Policing Officers.

Amodu said that the recruitment of the Special Constables was to reposition the security architecture of the country for effective service delivery through community policing.

He added that the Special Constabulary have the sole responsibility of protecting lives and properties, intelligence gathering and also ensuring that fundamental human rights are not violated, pointing out that they are also to promote the cordial relationship between the police and members of the public.