Breaking NewsDefense and Security

Nigerians React As New Police Tactical Unit, SWAT Begins Training In Nasarawa (VIDEOS)

By
0
SWAT
Views: Visits 59

The Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), the new police tactical unit, on Monday, November 2, began its training with over 400 personnel at the Police Mobile College in Eggon, Nasarawa State.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and other officials were at the training ground to inspect the training exercise of the SWAT personnel.

The Minister, in an opening remark, said he was happy with the progress the personnel was making and charged them to be good role models of the society.

It would be recalled that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, created this new unit following the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The SARS operatives were accused of brutality, extortion and other inhumane acts.

However, there have been hilarious reactions on social media after videos of the training were shared online.

Below are the training videos and other reactions

See some reactions:

SWAT commences training in Nasarawa; Nigerians react (video)

 

SWAT commences training in Nasarawa; Nigerians react (video)

SWAT commences training in Nasarawa; Nigerians react (video)

 

SWAT commences training in Nasarawa; Nigerians react (video)

SWAT commences training in Nasarawa; Nigerians react (video)

 

Equities lose N27b in profit-taking transactions

Previous article

Dangote Sugar Refinery grows Q3 profit by 81% to N26.6b

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News