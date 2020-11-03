The Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), the new police tactical unit, on Monday, November 2, began its training with over 400 personnel at the Police Mobile College in Eggon, Nasarawa State.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and other officials were at the training ground to inspect the training exercise of the SWAT personnel.

The Minister, in an opening remark, said he was happy with the progress the personnel was making and charged them to be good role models of the society.

It would be recalled that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, created this new unit following the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The SARS operatives were accused of brutality, extortion and other inhumane acts.

However, there have been hilarious reactions on social media after videos of the training were shared online.

Below are the training videos and other reactions

@PoliceNG Trains SWAT Officers The new Police unit called Special Weapons and Tactics Units, SWAT, on Monday began its training with over 400 personnel at the Police Mobile College in Egbon, Nassarawa State. pic.twitter.com/q9hDOnfuVv — TrumpetersNGR (@trumpetersngr) November 3, 2020

"Air force them dey do shakara

Them never know Suwat!!!" See new Swat training abeg. 🤣pic.twitter.com/8VcqlTHQ9y — 20.10.2020 (@I_Am_Ilemona) November 2, 2020

Swat commences training,is this the reform we asked for pic.twitter.com/cBU2d8ycY5 — Kukoyi caleb (@caleb_kukoyi) November 3, 2020

