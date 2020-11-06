Francis Ezeh (R) after scoring one of his goals

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Francis Ezeh found the back of the net twice as his side Balıkesirspor beat Altay 3-1 to secure an away win in the Turkish TFF League 1.

The 23-year-old midfielder opened his account and for the team in the 35th minute before grabbing his brace in the 79th.

Although Altay levelled the scores in the 54th minute through Moroccan midfielder, Adrien Regattin, Ezeh’s second strike and Croatia’s Antonio Mršić late strike sealed the fate of their host.

The result leaves Altay at 11th position after gathering only 10 points from 7 matches while Ezeh’s Balıkesirspor rose to 7th position with 13 points from 9 matches.

Balıkesirspor will next play Ümraniyespor.

VANGUARD