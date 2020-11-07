Breaking News

Nigeria’s Legendary Hunter, Ali Kwara Is Dead

Famous Bauchi based hunter who was popular for his bravery in hunting for thieves, armed robbers and kidnappers, Alhaji Ali Kwara, is dead.

Ali Kwara was famous all over the country and the neighbouring Niger Republic to be a hunter of thieves and armed robbers by engaging the dare-devil criminals in their operational areas to catch them alive before handing over to the Police.

Late Ali Kwara who hailed from Azare, in Katagum local government of Bauchi State worked with the Police and other security agencies across the country to combat and arrest robbers in parts of the north.

