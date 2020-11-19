The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern part of the country throughout the forecast period on Friday.

According to it, the North central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“Inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to have patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine and with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa-Ibom States during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos States during the late evening hours,” it said.

NiMet envisaged sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

The agency further envisaged the North central region to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

It forecast the inland and coastal cities of the South to have patches of clouds with sunshine intervals and with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos state in the morning hours.

It further forecast prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Delta during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted dust haze conditions over the northern part of the country during the morning and afternoon hours of Sunday.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to have patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria