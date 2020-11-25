(File Photo) The Ondo State House of Assembly.

Nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have rejected the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker of the House, Iroju Ogundeji.

The Assembly members described the impeachment as unlawful claiming that it did not meet the constitutional requirements for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker.

They argued that section 92 sub 2C of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended requires a two-thirds majority and the provisions of the standing order of the House for the impeachment of the Speaker or his Deputy.

Two lawmakers – the Former Majority Leader, Jamiu Maito, representing Irele State Constituency and Ademola Edamisan – while speaking on behalf of the nine members said the motion for the impeachment of the deputy speaker was never moved at the session.

They added that there was no place during a sitting of the Assembly either at the plenary or parliament where the decision to remove Ogundeji took place.

They, therefore, described the impeachment as null and void, adding that it is an illegality that will not stand.