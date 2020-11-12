New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy warned on Thursday that ‘everything is heading in the wrong direction’ with COVID-19 in his state, as the positivity rate among those tested reached 10 percent and hospitalizations also rose.

Murphy was speaking on the Today show when he said he was ‘very concerned’ about the recent spike, which he says is down partly to people congregating in bars and restaurants after dark as if they were nightclubs.

New Jersey’s COVID-19 rate among people being tested is now higher than 10 percent. On Wednesday, there were 3,517 new cases. At the virus peak, there were 4,300.

Deaths are nowhere near what they were back then. In April, more than 400 people a day were dying whereas 18 died on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are, however, creeping back up. At the end of April, there were 6,253 people in hospital across New Jersey with the virus. Now, there are 1,827.

It is a trend being seen across the US. On Wednesday, the country recorded 1,893 new deaths – the highest it has been since May.

The chief of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force, Dr Michael Osterholm, is calling for a national six-week shutdown to stave off the sudden surge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the CDC, is urging caution, saying that while cases are on the rise help is ‘really’ on the way in the form of Pfizer’s vaccine, that is 90% effective and that people need to hang on for the next few months.

Gov. Murphy echoed his optimism on Thursday and said the state did not want to shut down but that he was ‘very concerned’.

The number of new cases in New Jersey is spiking again and is almost at the level it was at during the virus peak in April

Hospitalizations are increasing but at a much slower rate. There are now 1,827 people across New Jersey in the hospital with COVID

Despite the surge in cases and hospitalizations, deaths are not increasing. This chart shows probable and confirmed COVID deaths. In April,more than 400 a day were dying. On Wednesday, 18 died

NJ Gov Phil Murphy is still urging caution and is asking people to abide by the rules in private homes. A map shows where the virus is most prevalent in the state

‘Our numbers have gone up dramatically whether it’s new cases, hospitalizations,our positivity rate – everything is going in the wrong direction. We paid an enormous toll. Our folks came together and did an extraordinary job but this second wave is without question upon us,’ Murphy said.

He said that cold weather was a ‘factor’ because it is driving people inside, but that mostly, people are letting their guard down because they are so fatigued by the rules.

‘Clearly the colder weather means we’re doing more of our lives inside.

‘The virus wants us to do that unfortunately but there’s no question there’s fatigue, just as there’s no question the vaccine news is real so this isn’t a forever and always.

‘We’ve got four to six months, it seems to us, to push back and sprint through the fatigue.

‘That’s what we have to plead with people to do right now. Don’t let your hair down even when you’re in your own home, even when you’re celebrating holidays with your loved ones.

‘What we were seeing happen, not in every case, but in too many cases, restaurants were morphing, as the night went on, in substance into clubs, lounges,’ he said.

Murphy said that many bartenders were testing positive as a result of the surge in gatherings.

He, like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has ordered all indoor bars and restaurants to close at 10pm.

See-through barriers separate gamblers and a dealer at a card table at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Casinos must now close at 10pm too

‘We’ve said, listen – you can’t have bar seating, shut your inside at 10 oclock. Outside is great, no problem, take-out, delivery, no problem – but it’s inside as the night wears on… there was a particular trend of folks just letting their guard down which we cannot allow,’ he said.

The biggest problem, he said, is that people are having private parties which cannot be policed.

‘A lot of the transmission is in private settings. Where we can enforce compliance – in restaurants and bars – interstate sports which is another area we’re prohibiting, we will take those steps.

‘As it relates to your private setting, we just have to plead with people to not let your guard down. To keep their gatherings as small as possible and to keep fighting this,’ he said.

In New York, restaurants, bars and gyms must also close at 10pm starting from Friday.

There are no talks of an all-out lockdown like earlier this year, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo refused to rule it out.

There are also no talks of limiting travel between New Jersey and New York, which has a considerably lower infection rate at 2.9 percent across the state and 2.5 percent in New York City.