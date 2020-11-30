Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left); former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and National President, Nkanu Youths Assembly, Edeani M. Edeani during the presentation of award of excellence to the governor in Enugu… yesterday



As Nnamani commend Ugwuanyi on peace

Youths of Enugu East Senatorial District in Enugu State, under the aegis of Nkanu Youths Assembly (NYA), have renewed their quest for the governorship position of the state in line with rotation arrangement among the three senatorial zones.

Speaking at the Nkanu Cultural Festival in Enugu, National President of the group, Edeani M. Edeani, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s youth empowerment programmes, stressing: “The governor has been very supportive to the youths.”

Edeani disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi supported the group to open a poultry farm at Awkunanaw, Enugu South Council Area and a rice farm at Isi-Uzo Council during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Urging Ugwuanyi to be committed to his earlier stance that Enugu East Senatorial zone would produce the next governor in 2023, Edeani stressed that the youths would prefer and support a humble, peace-loving and hardworking governor like Ugwuanyi.

He also commended other personalities who have been supporting the association to realise its objectives and proposed that November 29 of every year should be declared as “Nkanu Cultural Day” in the state.

The maiden cultural event, organised to promote unity and the culture of Nkanu people, as well as protect the socio-political and economic interests of the zone, honoured former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani as its Grand Patron.

It equally recognised representative of Nkanu East Constituency, Paul Nnajiofor, Captain Everest Nnaji, Former Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Prof. Hillary Edeoga, Enugu State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa and Major-Gen. C. O. Ugwu (rtd.), among others.

Speaking, Nnamani praised Ugwuanyi for the enduring peace in Enugu State, saying: “It is uncommon in other states of the country.”He stressed that the fact that Governor Ugwuanyi ushered in enduring peace in Enugu State was a legacy he would leave behind at the end of his tenure in 2023.

He, therefore, admonished the governor, who was presented with a Meritorious Award of Excellence by the NYA as the “Icon of Peace and Youth Development,” in recognition of his excellent leadership and inclusion of youths in governance, to continue to provide dividends of democracy to Enugu people.

On his part, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi, emphasised on the need for the various youth associations in the zone to harmonise their positions and work together to actualise the governorship position in 2023.