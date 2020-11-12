The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has donated a renal centre to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

The donation of the centre, worth N381 million, is to support the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and boost healthcare delivery in the state.

At the signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the management of the hospital on Wednesday, NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Tony Attah, said the company was committed to supporting healthcare delivery in Rivers, in line with its vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria”.

Attah, who was represented by General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, added that the NLNG was investing in the Bonny Community Health Insurance Programme (BCHIP), to help improve access to quality healthcare services, and the Bonny Malaria Eradication Programme.

According to him, this aims to cut down malaria-related mortality among women and children under five and to make Bonny Island Nigeria’s first malaria-free zone.

The NLNG CEO stated that these interventions signified the company’s resolve to stand with the people of Rivers and to reciprocate their goodwill and support to the company over the years.

The donation comes on the heels of the NLNG’s COVID-19 donations in medical equipment and supplies worth over N476 million to five states – Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Adamawa.

This forms part of the company’s contribution to the N11.4 billion Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

NLNG had also made donations of medical supplies and materials worth about N1billion to the Rivers State Government, Bonny Local Government, and residents of Bonny Island.

Other interventions by the company in Rivers include training of medical personnel on Bonny Island – the base of its operations, donation of food items as palliatives to its host communities, and the provision of a 24-bed treatment centre at the Bonny Zonal Hospital for residents of Bonny community.