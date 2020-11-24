Call for state police

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Benin branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday expressed worry over the deteriorating security situation in Edo state calling on the state government and heads of security agencies to take action.

Addressing a joint press conference in Benin City yesterday the two professional bodies said the situation in the state has further created a ground for the creation of state police as being agitated in several parts of the country.

Chairman Benin branch of NBA, Oiwo Pius said the joint conference became necessary because the state is drifting to a situation of anarchy.

Chairman of NMA, Dr Omokhua Harrison said: “We hereby call on the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the governor of Edo state to please save the people of Edo state further agony by doing the needful.

“We commend and appreciate your efforts so far at curbing the menace thus far but a lot still needs to be done in this regard as it appears these efforts have not yielded the much desired results.



“We also call on the president of the country and the Inspector General of Police to immediately come to the rescue of Edo people and save them from the hands of these hoodlums who have continued to make them live in fear and uncertainties.

“We would like to recommend that clearing of the bushes of about 50 metres from the road on both sides as was done for the Benin – Ore axis should be extended to the trouble spots on Benin – Auchi axis as well as redeployment of the security personnel back to the road because since the EndSARS protests, security personnel have deserted the Benin – Auchi road.”

On his part, the Publicity Secretary of NBA, Ogaga Emoghwanre the deployment of the joint security task force is not sufficient



He said “There is a deployment to Upper Sokponba and some around Ehor but we don’t have anything like that in Auchi, Ekpoma, Igueben, Okada,Iguobazuwa and other areas within the state. What they have deployed is about one per cent.

Five Mopol Units have been sent to Edo state by the Inspector General of Police and I tell you that we are not seeing them. We are calling on them to do more; we need to see more of their presence around us. They have done well but we need them to do more.”

