By Chris Njoku, Owerri

Chairman of SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Bryant Orjiako has said the construction of a $700 million gas plant at Assah, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, would accelerate rural development and create jobs.

Orjiako, at the weekend, said the project would be completed within the last quarter of 2021.

He conducted Governor Hope Uzodimma on a tour of the project site. According to Orjiako, the project is jointly sponsired with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on equal percentage.

Orjiako said: “We decided to site the project here because we have our biggest gas asset here. We have one already in Sapele, Delta State, for the development and transformation of this country.

“The project would provide energy solution and about 30 per cent of gas supply in the country.”

Uzodimma described the project as important to the state and Federal Government. He denounced the discriminatory approach adopted by previous companies in the provision of basic infrastructural facilities.

He, however, pleaded with the firm to provide jobs, scholarships, and basic necessities of life for the people, and to assist in the renovation of dilapidated infrastructures.