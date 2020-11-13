By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Friday, disclosed that despite the increase in the Ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, to N155.17 per litre by its subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, oil marketers who patronise its online platform would purchase the product at N153.17 per litre.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Kennie Obateru, said on the PPMC’s ‘Customer Express’ platform, the online portal for procurement of petroleum products, PMS is sold at Ex-Coastal Price – N128, and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) – N153.17 per litre.

He said: “The NNPC is aware of a document widely circulating in the media purporting an increase in the PPMC Ex-Coastal Price and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) to N130 and N155.17 respectively and wishes to clarify that although there was a slight increase in the price based on the prevailing realities of market forces of demand and supply, the correct prices, as can be seen on PPMC’s ‘Customer Express’ platform (online portal for procurement of petroleum products) are: Ex-Coastal Price – N128, and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) – N153.17.”

He advised oil marketers to make their purchases through the online ‘Customer Express’ platform (PPMCCustomer.Express/login/authenticate) at the recommended prices.

Vanguard News Nigeria