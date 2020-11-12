World News No, Dominion voting machines did not cause widespread voting problems. By Jack Nicas 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Some Republicans said that software from the company caused widespread problems. Evidence shows that it did not. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments