By Damola Kola-Dare

The reinstated Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has debunked rumours going rounds that he had compiled a list of workers to sack or punish.

The VC resumed on Thursday and was given a rousing welcome by the university community.

Ogundipe was controversially removed from office on August 12 following accusations of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the VC’s reinstatement.

He faulted the dissolved Wale Babalakin-led governing council for not following due process in his removal.

The VC, who addressed the workers from the foyer of the Senate Building of the school said: “I have no intention to sack or punish any member of staff as have been speculated in some quarters. I have no list of workers that I want to sack or punish.

“You have invested years of your lives into this university. Let us be united. It is not about academic or non-academic staff; it is about UNILAG. Let us all work together and allow peace to reign. We are committed to moving the university forward.”

Ogundipe insisted that he was committed to the cause of the university and vowed to make it a global brand.

“We will make the university a global brand. The management runs an open administration policy. I have not recklessly looted the university. Since 1996, I have held a number of positions here and I have not been found wanting. I am committed to giving my best to this university,” he said.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders, Ogundipe described the acting VC Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as a reliable and thoroughbred academic.

The Acting VC, Prof. Ogunsola noted that no individual was bigger than the institution stressing that the university was capable of solving its problems.

“Today is a day of victory. It is a day to celebrate the university. It calls for introspection. Together we stand, divided we fall. There is no problem within the university that we cannot solve. We should not externalise our problems. Despite our problems, we recognise that the University of Lagos is bigger than any individual. Nobody can debrand us,” she said.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNILAG chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru slammed the Chairman of the Special Visitation Panel, Prof. Tukur Sa’ad for saying he regretted endorsing the report of the panel.

“We are sweeping tyranny, impunity and divisiveness away from our university. The victory is for the people. It is not for ASUU, NASU, NAAT, or SSANU,” he said.

The Branch Chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Kehinde Ajibade also praised Ogunsola for being reliable and trustworthy.

He urged the VC to prioritize the welfare of staff.

The Acting VC later did a formal handover to Ogundipe inside the VC’s office.