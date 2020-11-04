The Police Command in Benue said on Wednesday that no flag of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was hoisted in Ado Local Government Area of Benue.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, via a text message to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said no Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), the flag was hoisted at Ado.

NAN reports that the Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Mr James Oche, had told newsmen that a group hoisted the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), the flag at Ekile in the council area on Sunday.

The command spokesperson, however, insisted that no Indigenous People of Biafra( IPOB) flag was hoisted in Ado or any part of the state.

Oche had alleged that some politicians plotting to destabilise his administration instigated some people to hoist the IPOB flag in the area.

Oche also alleged that the group invaded a market at Ekile, beat up revenue collectors, claiming that the Nigerian Government and by extension, the council could no longer collect revenue from the market.

“They said the revenue from the market will be put into Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) purse.

“When this happened, I sent policemen but they took advantage of the #EndSARS protest, beat up the officers and almost took away their guns but they managed to escape with their lives intact.

“I called on Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) – military operation, and they were able to make an arrest. I have visited the area and summoned a meeting of the elders of the area,’’ the chairman had said.

Vanguard News Nigeria