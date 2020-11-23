World News No, Joe Biden Did Not Have a Maskless Birthday Party Last Week By The New York Times 24 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 8 The video of a crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to the president-elect was from 2019. Here’s how it went viral. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
