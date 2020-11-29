Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai has said no part of the country will be occupied by terrorists.

He gave the assurance at the 62nd Passing out Parade of the Nigerian Military School, where 294 boys of the year 2020 graduated as soldiers.

The COAS, who pledged adequate security for Nigerians as they go about their businesses, also assured them of the Army’s commitment towards ensuring that the country is more united.

Represented by the Army’s Chief of Administration, Major General U.S. Yakubu, Buratai said: “I assure all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is committed to the unity and indivisibility of this country, and would do everything humanly possible to ensure that no part of this country is occupied by criminal elements. We will continue to support the civil authority at ensuring that citizens of this country enjoy adequate protection to perform their legitimate businesses throughout the country.”

The COAS, who was the reviewing officer at the event, congratulated the boys, urging them to maintain a high level of discipline.

He said: “The NA will continue to support you, as long as you remain disciplined and dedicated to all assigned duties. For the remaining Boys, you must maintain the high level of discipline NMS has always been known for…”