Agency Reporter

ZAMFARA State has maintained its position that no ransom was paid for the release of the 26 girls kidnapped from Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Governor Bello Matawalle’s media aide, Zailani Bappa, at a news conference yesterday, said: “The girls’ release was made possible through the government’s peace initiative. Right from the negotiation with the bandits, to the time of their release, the government of Zamfara felt it was saving the lives of Nigerians, not minding where they hailed from.

“Fortunately some parents of the victims who were unhappy with the information that N6.6 million was collected from them for their girls’ release are here to tell the truth.”

Abdulkarim Musa, one of the parents who drove to Gusau with seven of the girls, said: “We do not even know the man who addressed reporters in Katsina on Monday claiming to be our village head, and that we raised such a huge amount for the release of our children.

“We shall ever remain grateful to the Bello Matawalle-led administration in Zamfara for saving our children.

“The gunmen killed people and burnt houses and properties when they invaded our village and took away the girls about 10 days ago, but thank God they are all safe now.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Matawalle announced rescuing the girls unconditionally from bandits last Friday.

He subsequently directed his Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, to hand them over to Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari.

Thereafter, social media platforms were awash with claims that the victims were not rescued by the Zamfara government, which compelled the government to call yesterday’s new conference.