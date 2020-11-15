A coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and leaders of Igbo community in Northern Nigeria have said no ethnic group or region deserved to be marginalised in the scheme of things in the country.

The coalition, therefore, called for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians to help the country overcome most of its challenges.

Addressing a press briefing yesterday, in Abuja, CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and Secretary of the Igbo delegates assembly, Comrade Auston Ifedinezi described as unfortunate, statements credited to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in the wake of the #EndSARS protest, inciting Igbos against the country.

According to the forum: “No one wins a religious or ethnic war. No ethnic group can dominate another forever and no benefit comes from fights and conflicts.

“Threats and conflicts have very little utility value. We must, therefore, work to replace vested interests that think power is an end in itself and sowing seeds of division and leaving everyone more insecure than they were.

“We need to work to build a country where every Nigerian is safe and secure, wherever he choses to live and work in Nigeria, and support other Nigerians to benefit from mutual tolerance and accommodation, if they show appropriate respect for the context of their livelihoods.”

Assenting to the fact that the leaders have failed the present generation, the coalition condemned all manifestations of insecurity in Nigeria, urging government to live up to its responsibility of securing the lives and properties of all citizens.

The coalition, therefore, resolved to “resist the temptation to live in perpetual blame of one section or another, one tribe or another, and one religious creed or another.”

It added that wider engagements would be embarked on with critical stakeholders from the Southeast and the North, including state governors, and all segments of cultural, religious and civil society.