The Director of the National Orientation Agency in Cross River State, Mr. Amissine Ogban has called on residents to desist from covering up perpetrators of rape and violence against girls and women in the state.

Amissine made the call during a Periodic Communication Campaign in communities spread across Yala Council aimed at accelerating improvement in knowledge in key household practices and in COVID-19 containment.

The director observed that most times, people refuse to expose the ills in the society especially if it has to do with relatives or those in authority, noting that if people fail to report the issue of rape and other social vices, they may one day fall prey to such people.

He reminded residents of the freedom of Information Act and advised that people should feel free to report cases of rape and other negative practices to appropriate quarters, for action to be taken.

Ogban urged women to register for Ante-natal care services at government health facilities, which are manned by trained health personnel, while warning them against patronising quacks so that they may not risk their lives and their unborn babies.

He called on youths to resist drug abuse, alcohol, cultism and any negative practices, which may hinder them from attaining their potential in life,stating that they should utilise their time effectively, study hard, and work towards developing their skills.







The Hygiene Officer, Rural Water and Sanitation Agency, Mrs. Agnes Ugor, harped on regular handwashing, safe excreta disposal and maintenance of COVID-19 protocols as put down by NCDC.