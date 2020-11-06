The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and Nigerian University Games (NUGA) will start the second phase of the Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP) at the Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State from November 8 to 11, 2020.

This programme according to the Olympic Movement is to educate young citizens on the spirit for better understanding and friendship, thereby helping to build a better and more peaceful world. Olympism is a philosophy of life which spans more than the seventeen days of the quadrennial Olympic Games.

Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel expressed his happiness for the uniqueness of this event,

adding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is really focusing on the promotion of the Olympic Values through Olympic

education in the schools.

Gumel commended NUGA, one of its partners and a member of the Nigeria Olympic Committee for the collaboration and the

interest they show in training the young athletes.

The South South zone of OVEP in Abraka will have ten universities participating with each institution presenting three male and

three female athletes.

Also, the 3rd phase, will converge at the University of Abuja on November 12 to 15, 2020 with athletes from 10 universities from

each of the six geo-political zones taking part in the programme.