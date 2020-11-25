Newly married Nollywood actor and philanthropist, Williams Uchemba has reacted to an allegation by a blogger named Kosi Ugo that he is gay and that his recent union is dead on arrival.

In a now deleted post, Ugo said he does not understand why a man who is strictly into men would pick one innocent woman and marry adding that just like Nollywood actor, Ken Erics, Uchemba’s marriage is dead on arrival, furthermore. He also said that anyone who is ignorant of Williams being Gay “is late to the party”.

Reacting, Uchemba not only refuted the claims, he threatened legal actions against the user. He urged anyone with such notion to show evidence rather than chase clout on social media.

He said,“Let me clarify the following; For those of you calling my attention or linking me with the accusation in question, let me clearly state that I don’t know anyone by the name of Uche Williams. If anyone has any accusation against me, Williams Uche Mbah, they should feel free to make it.

“Anyone with an accusation against Williams Uche Mbah must ensure they have evidence to back it because if the accusation is false. I will respond with the full weight of every legal option at my disposal.

Uchemba noted that this is the last time he would address such reports.

“Usually, I ignore fools and slanderers but in this case, I am glad to make an exception. This is the last I will speak on this issue until any accusation has been made directly to me. I just got married to the love of my life and we are planning our honeymoon. I dont have time to waste on foolishness. I dont like what I hate.