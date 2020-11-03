Bring Back Our Girls co-convener and #EndSARS protest frontliner, Aisha Yesufu has lashed out at Governor El-Rufai over insecurity in Kaduna state.

Reacting to a tweet in which a lady notified the Kaduna state Governor of the abduction of brothers who went to deliver a ransom to kidnappers who abducted their sisters which includes a pregnant woman, Aisha Yesufu noted that the insecurity in the North is bad and life has no value.

She also called on Northern Governors to focus on the poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, kidnapping killings and street kids in the North, and not social media censorship.

The activist tweeted;

This should make us all call out @GovKaduna & @elrufai that has failed its people. The insecurity in Kaduna is bad and life has no value yet people are more concerned about the choices of individuals than choices of those elected to serve. When will #SecureNorth matter to North? Northern Governors should focus on the poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, kidnapping killings, street kids in the North.

Aisha Yesufu also alleged that the most foolish assumptions the Northern Governors have is thinking they curtailed the #EndSars protest. She added that there is an awakening.

She tweeted;

The most foolish assumptions the Northern Governors have is thinking they curtailed #EndSars protest. There is an awakening! The Northern youth will come after them in the most senseless manner just like kidnapping that started in the south is most senseless in the North today The North does not want to be secured and really no need demanding #SecureNorth. Their Governors here show the killings in the North we are worried about means nothing to them. They have enough population to use as collateral damage. We need to have the Nigerian conversation! Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers are the least of the problems of the North. The main problem in the North are the Northern Governors, Northern traditional rulers and Northern religious rulers. There is no need demanding #SecureNorth. The demand should be #FreeNorth

