By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has sent warm felicitations to former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday.

In a congratulatory message, Chairman of the Forum and Plateau Governor Simon Lalong said the former President has continued to serve the country with zeal and commitment.

He said Jonathan is a true democrat whose passion for the growth of democracy is reflected not only in his records while in office but also of his current engagements where he has travelled round the world to monitor elections and also engage with stakeholders.

The Governor also saluted the former President’s patriotism and dedication to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria as well as offering counsel on various issues.

Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, in a statement, wished him many more years of good health, peace and happiness.

The Northern Governors asked him to remain focused on his life of service that has brought honour and goodwill to Nigeria.