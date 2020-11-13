By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Mallam Mamman Daura on his 81st birthday.

The forum described him as a statesman who has dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria.

NGF Chairman and Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong said this in a statement on Thursday in Jos, the state capital.

The governor noted that Daura’s record of achievements stand him out as a diligent public administrator with sound knowledge and experience and a great mentor of many people in the public and private sectors.

Lalong said Nigeria and the North have benefitted enormously from Daura’s deep knowledge and versatility which he has demonstrated throughout his career.

The governor said as a journalist and public administrator, the celebrant has demonstrated patriotism, diligence and selflessness in discharging his duties.

While praying God to grant him good health and protection, Lalong urged the elder statesman to continue to offer his reservoir of knowledge to the nation in addressing some of its challenges.