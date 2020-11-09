By Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

The Biafra Independence Movement and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB) has fixed November 26 for the ninth memorial anniversary of the late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

MASSOB founder Ralph Uwazuruike, in a statement at the weekend by his media aide, Chris Mocha, said the event will hold at the Ojukwu Memorial Library in new Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The statement reads: “Ojukwu represents justice, fairness, equity and equality before the law, this is why I took it upon myself, and in partnership with BIM-MASSOB, now Biafra Internal Government, to celebrate him annually.”