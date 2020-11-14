Daily News

NSA to security agencies: Respect human rights during operations

Our Reporter

NATIONAL Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, on Friday advised security personnel to uphold the fundamental human rights of citizens while carrying out their duties.

Speaking at a  three-day workshop for security personnel in Kaduna State  organised as part of efforts to curb all forms of human rights abuses and brutality by security agents, Monguno said security operatives should always play by the rules of engagement, while in the field without violating the rights of citizens.

He was represented by Zakari Maijinyawa.

A representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Kabir Aliyu, pledged that  the agency would provide guidance and expertise, as well as monitor the implementation.

Participants at the workshop were  drawn from the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), and other paramilitary agencies.

It was organised by the office of the NSA in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and came on the heels of the recent nationwide protest against police brutality.

