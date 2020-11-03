The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) teams, De Defenders and Defenders’ Babes, as well as Seasiders Babes, Plateau Vipers, and Borno Spiders all won their matches yesterday at the on-going Prudent Energy Handball League holding at the Package B of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

In the male category, De Defenders overwhelmed Sokoto Rima 29-22, while Plateau Vipers defeated Kada Stars 23-19, but Lagos Seasiders lost 25-26 narrowly to Borno Spiders.

In the ladies matches, Defenders Babes beat Kwara Adorable 36-33, while Seasiders Babes overpowered 23-16 Desert Queens. Speaking on yesterday’s triumphs, Defenders’ Coach, Israel Shana, boasted that nothing would stand on their way to winning the titles this year.

“Today’s (yesterday) double victories were made possible because we watched our opponents in their previous games.

“We are ready to transform our good play to victory and we have worked on our weakness. Hopefully, we will win the title this year because we don’t see any team being an obstacle to our desire to come out on top.

“We are here for the titles and we will take each game, as they come so that at the end of the league, we will emerge victories,” he stated.