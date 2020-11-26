



…Urges Others On Promising Proposals.

By Demola Akinyemi

Worried by the high rate of unemployed youths in Nigeria, the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI)has supported two members of Nigeria Youth Service Corps in kwara state with N2M each to start up their own Agribusiness, assuring that any corper with promising proposal will also be supported.

The Executive Director of NSPRI, Dr (Mrs) Patricia Pessu said this at the Institute in Ilorin on Tuesday at the Capacity building programme for Corp members on, Value Addition of Agricultural commodities in kwara state organized by NSPRI.

She noted that with the reducing number of jobs opportunities by both the federal, state governments and private sectors coupled with the dwindling revenue from oil sectors,calls for diversification of the economy, stressing that agriculture is the viable option to diversify economy.

Pessu also said that ,”there are various components of Agriculture that are yet to be fully explored especially the post harvest value chain which young Nigerians can tap into.Post harvest value chain due to its less drudgery offers more attractive activities involving handling, storage,transportation and marketing for youths”

“It appeals to the educated minds like those of the corp members who are the target group of this workshop given the less vigorous operations can understand implement and benefit from.This is the point where NSPRI becomes a dependable partner to support the youth to harness the potentials in post harvest component of agriculture “She stressed.

While extending NSPRI gesture to the benefitting corp members, she said,”It might be of interest to mention that we have selected two corp members out of the last batch of trainees who will be supported with N2M each start up kit for their own Agribusiness. This similar opportunity awaits any trainee of this batch who submits a promising proposal at the end of the service year”

She stressed, “The programme you are about to undertake is designed to open your eyes to areas of great opportunity in the post harvest value chain, challenge and motivate you.The training package includes lectures and hands on practical sessions which promises to be interactive.

“Its expected that upon completion of your service year,this training would have equipped you not only witb the knowledge of exciting opportunities in postharvest handling and value addition to agricultural communities but more importantly with the requisite skills to transport ideas into sustainable Agribusiness.”

The research institute according to her ,”is the only research institute saddled with the sole mandate to research into post harvest management of agricultural crops produced and consumed in the country, to reduce postharvest losses, maintain the quality and ensure food safety and security. ”

