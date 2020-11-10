National Universities Commission NUC)

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The National Universities Commission NUC has approved the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology by the Kogi State Government.

At the presentation of a provisional license for the kick-off of the university, on Tuesday, in Abuja, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello said the idea behind creating the university is to raise graduates who can harness the natural resources in the state.

The university which is located in Osara community has increased the number of state-owned universities in Nigeria to 50.

Governor Bello explained that the university was also inspired by the need to contribute to national development, especially raising a crop of graduates with entrepreneurial mindset and self-reliance.

He assured that the university will operate in tandem with international best practices, while care will be taken in appointing the management team and other levels of staff.

The governor, while expressing excitement over the approval, thanked the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for reintroducing history into schools’ curriculum.

According to him, noted that there was a need for the upcoming generation of citizens to be kept abreast of our historical journey as a country.

Hear him: “Confluence was conceived to be a Specialised University of Science and Technology because we know the importance of education, without education we won’t be gathered here today.

“Ours will be a very functional university because it will put our knowledge to the test, you all know that we are quick in exporting our natural resources without adding real value, rather than sitting down to look at how we can develop our own technology, this university will exist to bridge that gap and contribute to the general well being of Nigeria.”

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed said the Commission gave approval for its establishment as part of measures to deepen Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM, including research, medical and allied courses in the country.

He said: “Without education, none of us will be here today, this is going to be a specialized university, one that will be focused specifically on courses that will accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and measure up in skills in the 21st century.”

He said with the provisional license, Confluence University was now recognised as the 50th state university in the country.

He said the management of the National Youth Service Corps, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund among other agencies would be notified accordingly of the existence of the institution.

VanguardNewsNigeria